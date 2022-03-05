Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Swiffer® with Febreze™ Lavender Vanilla Wet Mopping Cloths
24 ctUPC: 0003700015846
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots. Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
- Use with Swiffer Sweeper
- With Febreze Lavender Scent
- Scrubbing Strip removes tough spots
- Dissolves dirt and grime better than a mop
- Unique formula traps and locks dirt deep in cloth
Textured Wet mopping pad cloths TRAP + LOCK dirt deep in cloth.