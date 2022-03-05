Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots. Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

Use with Swiffer Sweeper

With Febreze Lavender Scent

Scrubbing Strip removes tough spots

Dissolves dirt and grime better than a mop

Unique formula traps and locks dirt deep in cloth

Textured Wet mopping pad cloths TRAP + LOCK dirt deep in cloth.