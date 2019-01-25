Get the job done faster with XL Swiffer Wet Multi-Surface Mopping Pad Refills. Textured XL Wet mopping pads TRAP + LOCK dirt deep in the cloth. Swiffer Sweeper XL mop features a larger head to tackle entire sections; these refills are 1.5X wider than regular Swiffer Sweepers, fitting snugly across XL sweepers to tackle larger areas. They are safe to use on all finished floors* and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.

1.5X larger than regular Swiffer Wet mopping cloths

Extra wide sweeper makes cleaning large areas quick and easy

Textured wet mopping cloths dissolve dirt and grime and lock it away

Includes 12 folded wet cloths

Safe on all finished floors* *Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

Contains no phosphate

