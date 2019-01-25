Swiffer XL Wet Mopping Cloths Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer XL Wet Mopping Cloths Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer XL Wet Mopping Cloths Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Swiffer XL Wet Mopping Cloths

12 ctUPC: 0003700074471
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Get the job done faster with XL Swiffer Wet Multi-Surface Mopping Pad Refills. Textured XL Wet mopping pads TRAP + LOCK dirt deep in the cloth. Swiffer Sweeper XL mop features a larger head to tackle entire sections; these refills are 1.5X wider than regular Swiffer Sweepers, fitting snugly across XL sweepers to tackle larger areas. They are safe to use on all finished floors* and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.

  • 1.5X larger than regular Swiffer Wet mopping cloths
  • Extra wide sweeper makes cleaning large areas quick and easy
  • Textured wet mopping cloths dissolve dirt and grime and lock it away
  • Includes 12 folded wet cloths
  • Safe on all finished floors* *Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
  • Contains no phosphate

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

Shipping & Return Information