Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples
5000 pkUPC: 0007471135450
Get the best performance from your standard stapler with Premium S.F. 4 staples
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Staples deliver 75% fewer misforms than the competition. These industry-leading staples feature a chisel point to reduce jamming and are compatible with all standard-size staplers. 1/4" leg length, full 210 staples per strip, 5,000 per each reusable storage box.
- Premium staples provide 25-page capacity
- 1/4" leg length
- Premium standard staples with chisel point
- Compatible with all standard, full-size staplers
- 75% fewer misforms than the competition
- Delivers top-quality stapling performance
- 210 staples per strip