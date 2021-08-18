Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples Perspective: front
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples Perspective: back
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples Perspective: left
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples Perspective: top
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples Perspective: bottom
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Chisel Point Full-Strip Staples

5000 pkUPC: 0007471135450
Product Details

Get the best performance from your standard stapler with Premium S.F. 4 staples
Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Staples deliver 75% fewer misforms than the competition. These industry-leading staples feature a chisel point to reduce jamming and are compatible with all standard-size staplers. 1/4" leg length, full 210 staples per strip, 5,000 per each reusable storage box.

  • Premium staples provide 25-page capacity
  • 1/4" leg length
  • Premium standard staples with chisel point
  • Compatible with all standard, full-size staplers
  • 75% fewer misforms than the competition
  • Delivers top-quality stapling performance
  • 210 staples per strip