Swiss Kriss Flake Form Herbal Laxative
Inactive proprietary blend: licorice root, fennel seed, peppermint leaves, anise seed;juniper berries, parsley flakes, strawberry leaves, caraway seed, papaya leaves, dandelion leaves, melissa/lemon verbena, centaury herbs, cyani flowers, peach tree leaves, laxative facts active ingredient, 1/2 tsp, 1gram, sennosides usp 13 mg purpose laxative.
Other Ingredients : active : Dried Leaves of : Senna . Also Contains : Licorice Root , Fennel , Anise and Caraway Seed , Dandelion , Peppermint , Papaya , Strawberry and Peach Leaves , Juniper Berries , Centaury , Lemon Verbena , Cyani Flowers and Parsley : For Flavor and Fibrous Qualities .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
