Swiss Kriss Flake Form Herbal Laxative Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swiss Kriss Flake Form Herbal Laxative Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Swiss Kriss Flake Form Herbal Laxative Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Swiss Kriss Flake Form Herbal Laxative

1.5 ozUPC: 0007582016015
Purchase Options

Product Details

Inactive proprietary blend: licorice root, fennel seed, peppermint leaves, anise seed;juniper berries, parsley flakes, strawberry leaves, caraway seed, papaya leaves, dandelion leaves, melissa/lemon verbena, centaury herbs, cyani flowers, peach tree leaves, laxative facts active ingredient, 1/2 tsp, 1gram, sennosides usp 13 mg purpose laxative.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : active : Dried Leaves of : Senna . Also Contains : Licorice Root , Fennel , Anise and Caraway Seed , Dandelion , Peppermint , Papaya , Strawberry and Peach Leaves , Juniper Berries , Centaury , Lemon Verbena , Cyani Flowers and Parsley : For Flavor and Fibrous Qualities .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More