Swiss Kriss® Herbal Laxative Tabs
Swiss Kriss tabs are 100% natural, contain no harsh synthetic drugs, effective ingredients consist entirely of Nature's Own sun-dried leaves herbs and flowers. Swiss Kriss contains a blend of herbs and flowers that work in harmony with the body to relieve chronic or sporadic constipation and promote regularity without the side effects of synthetic laxatives.
- For Gentle, Natural Relief of Constipation
Ingredients
Swiss Kriss Herbal Mixture (Anise Seed, Calendula Flower, Caraway Seed, Hibiscus, Peach Leaves, Peppermint Oil, Strawberry Leaves), Binding Agents (Calcium Stearate, Croscarmellose Sodium, Dicalcium Phosphate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, and Silica)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
