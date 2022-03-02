Swordfish Steak (Service Counter) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Swordfish Steak (Service Counter)

1 lbUPC: 0026888840000
Purchase Options
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

Swordfish is a firm-textured fish that appeals to almost any palate. With its moist, flavorful, slightly sweet taste and moderately high oil content, it has a firm, meaty texture that is great for baking and broiling, and perfect for grilling and kabobs. It also smokes well.

  • Moist & slightly sweet flavor
  • Moist, meaty texture
  • Bake, Broil, Grill, Smoke
  • Wild caught, Previously Frozen