T-Fal 6517536 Charcoal Cotton Kitchen Towel - Pack of 6 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

T-Fal 6517536 Charcoal Cotton Kitchen Towel - Pack of 6

1UPC: 0007289410153
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Charcoal Cotton Kitchen Towel

Our products are assured for high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.

Features. Made from the highest quality materials. Pack of 6Specifications. Color Charcoal. Material Cotton. Width 16 in.. Length 26 in.. Weight 1.4 lbs

 

Shipping & Return Information