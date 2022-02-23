Hover to Zoom
T-Fal 6517536 Charcoal Cotton Kitchen Towel - Pack of 6
1UPC: 0007289410153
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Charcoal Cotton Kitchen Towel
Our products are assured for high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.Features. Made from the highest quality materials. Pack of 6Specifications. Color Charcoal. Material Cotton. Width 16 in.. Length 26 in.. Weight 1.4 lbs