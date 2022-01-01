Make personal-size batches of delicious fried food with this T-fall compact single-serving deep fryer. Great for donuts, French fries, onion rings, and more, the 850-watt machine holds up to 1.2 liters of oil and up to 0.66 pounds of fresh food. The fryer’s adjustable thermostat allows for selecting the best cooking temperature for the food to be fried, while its integrated heating system ensures healthier frying process; and it offers the perfect balance between oil and food capacity to keep oil absorption to a minimum. For added convenience, the deep fryer provides on/ready indicator lights, a nonstick interior, a viewing window, a magnetic break-away cord, side handles, and dishwasher-safe parts (removable lid and stainless-steel basket). Compact and easy to store, the T-fall deep fryer prepares single servings of all your fried-food favorites.

Model: FF492D51