Exceptionally easy to use, this T-fal CY505E51 electric pressure cooker combines time-saving convenience with deliciously delectable results—enjoy healthy home-cooked meals in minutes. The 6-quart electric pressure cooker offers added inspiration to weekly meal planning with its 12 automatic functions, including Rice, Oatmeal, Reheat, Soup, Baking, Yogurt, Steam, Saute?, Brown, Pressure Cook, DIY, and Keep Warm. The 1000-watt cooker automatically switches over to keep warm mode at the end of a cooking function, and its DIY Chef function offers adjustable heat from 40 to 160 degrees F in 10-degree increments. Use the pressure cooker’s programmable timer to set the cook time from 5 minutes to 12 hours or to set the delay-start function up to 24 hours in advance—great for waking up to the aroma of baked goods or for coming home to dinner ready and waiting. Accessories include a steam tray, measuring cup, spatula, trivet, and tongs, as well as a recipe book with great-tasting menu ideas. The electric pressure cooker comes attractively housed in stainless steel and provides a 1.8mm-thick, four-layer ceramic cooking pot, a secure-locking lid, and a detachable cord for added safety. Get mouthwatering meals on the table in less time with help from the T-fal CY505E51 electric pressure cooker.

Accessories include:

Steam tray

Measuring cup

Spatula

Trivet

Tongs

Recipe book

​​​​​​​Model: 7211002162