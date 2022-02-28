Tabasco Buffalo Style Hot Sauce
Get great-tasting Buffalo Style Hot Sauce flavor on all your favorite foods. Made with just five simple ingredients, TABASCO® brand Buffalo Style Hot Sauce wraps foods in thick, tangy flavor. Just mix it with fresh, melted butter and pour on wings, or stir into ketchup, mayo, dressings and other condiments. Delicious on sandwiches, burgers, mac & cheese, chicken dishes and more. Gluten free and zero calories.
Red cayenne pepper, distilled vinegar, water, salt and garlic.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
