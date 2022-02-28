Tabasco Buffalo Style Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Tabasco Buffalo Style Hot Sauce Perspective: back
Tabasco Buffalo Style Hot Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0001121000250
Product Details

Get great-tasting Buffalo Style Hot Sauce flavor on all your favorite foods. Made with just five simple ingredients, TABASCO® brand Buffalo Style Hot Sauce wraps foods in thick, tangy flavor. Just mix it with fresh, melted butter and pour on wings, or stir into ketchup, mayo, dressings and other condiments. Delicious on sandwiches, burgers, mac & cheese, chicken dishes and more. Gluten free and zero calories.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
360.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size30
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red cayenne pepper, distilled vinegar, water, salt and garlic.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible