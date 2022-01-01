Hover to Zoom
Tabasco® Cayenne Garlic Pepper Hot Sauce
5 fl ozUPC: 0001121000705
A favorite of those who prefer milder seasoning, TABASCO® brand Cayenne Garlic Pepper Sauce blends the bold, savory taste of garlic with red pepper, distilled vinegar, water and salt. Perfect for Italian foods like pizza and pasta, but also delicious on wings, dips, seafood, casseroles and more. Gluten free and zero calories.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Pepper, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt, Garlic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
