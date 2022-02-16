Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce
5 fl ozUPC: 0001121000930
Product Details
This rich, full-bodied sauce is made from smoking vine-ripened, red jalapeño peppers over a smoldering pecan wood fire.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Distilled Vinegar, Jalapeno Pepper, Water, Salt, Cornstarch, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid "To Preserve Freshness."
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More