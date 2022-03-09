Tabasco Habanero Jerk BBQ Sauce Perspective: front
Tabasco Habanero Jerk BBQ Sauce

18 ozUPC: 0001121000809
Product Details

TABASCO® Habanero Jerk BBQ Sauce is a complex blend of seasoning and spices mixed with the Caribbean inspired fruit flavors of TABASCO® Habanero Pepper Sauce. This extra spicy sauce is classically dressed on chicken, but equally delicious on most meats, seafood and veggies.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Water , Tomato Paste , Distilled Vinegar , Tabasco Brand Habanero Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Habanero Pepper , Cane Sugar , Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) , Salt , Mango Pure , Dehydrated Onion , Banana Pure , Tomato Paste , Tamarind Pure , Papaya Pure , Spices , Garlic , Tabasco Brand Pepper Mash ( Aged Red Pepper , Salt ) ) , Food Starch Modified , Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) , Spices , Caramel ( Color ) , Garlic Powder , Natural Smoke Flavor , Onion Powder , Paprika Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
