Ingredients

Sugar , Water , Tomato Paste , Distilled Vinegar , Tabasco Brand Habanero Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Habanero Pepper , Cane Sugar , Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) , Salt , Mango Pure , Dehydrated Onion , Banana Pure , Tomato Paste , Tamarind Pure , Papaya Pure , Spices , Garlic , Tabasco Brand Pepper Mash ( Aged Red Pepper , Salt ) ) , Food Starch Modified , Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) , Spices , Caramel ( Color ) , Garlic Powder , Natural Smoke Flavor , Onion Powder , Paprika Powder .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More