Tabasco Habanero Sauce
The hottest of the hot, our Habanero sauce is not for amateurs. Made from a blend of peppers, papaya and mangos, this Jamaican-style sauce strikes a fruity yet fiery balance that adds Caribbean flair to any dish.
Distilled Vinegar , Habanero Pepper , Cane Sugar , Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) Salt , Mango Puree , Dehydrated Onion , Banana Puree , Tomato Paste , Tamarind Puree , Papaya Puree , Spices , Garlic , Tabasco Pepper Mash , ( Aged Red Pepper , Salt ) .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
