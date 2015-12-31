Tabasco Habanero Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Habanero Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Habanero Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Habanero Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Tabasco Habanero Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0001121000610
Purchase Options

Product Details

The hottest of the hot, our Habanero sauce is not for amateurs. Made from a blend of peppers, papaya and mangos, this Jamaican-style sauce strikes a fruity yet fiery balance that adds Caribbean flair to any dish.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Distilled Vinegar , Habanero Pepper , Cane Sugar , Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) Salt , Mango Puree , Dehydrated Onion , Banana Puree , Tomato Paste , Tamarind Puree , Papaya Puree , Spices , Garlic , Tabasco Pepper Mash , ( Aged Red Pepper , Salt ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More