Tabasco® Honey BBQ Sauce

18 ozUPC: 0001121000805
Product Details

TABASCO® Honey BBQ Sauce is sticky-sweet with a bold and smoky finish from TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce. Thick and rich, it’s perfect for dipping or slathering on a rack of ribs.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg15%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Water , Tabasco Brand Chipotle Pepper Sauce ( Chipotle Pepper , Distilled Vinegar , Water , Salt , Sugar , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Spices , Tabasco Brand Pepper Pulp ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) ) , Tomato Paste , Distilled Vinegar , Honey , Food Starch Modified , Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Caramel ( Color ) , Natural Smoke Flavor , Paprika Powder , Garlic Powder , Spices .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
