Ingredients

Sugar , Water , Tabasco Brand Chipotle Pepper Sauce ( Chipotle Pepper , Distilled Vinegar , Water , Salt , Sugar , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Spices , Tabasco Brand Pepper Pulp ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) ) , Tomato Paste , Distilled Vinegar , Honey , Food Starch Modified , Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Caramel ( Color ) , Natural Smoke Flavor , Paprika Powder , Garlic Powder , Spices .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

