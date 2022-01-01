Tabasco Medium Salsa
Product Details
Prepared with vegetables at their peak of freshness, this premium salsa is spiced with the world's premium pepper sauce brand, Tabasco®. The flavor is so astoundingly good, you'll want to enjoy it by the spoonful!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Onion, Sweet Red Pepper, Sweet Yellow Pepper, Louisiana Cane Vinegar, Jalapeno Pepper, Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt), Garlic, Lime Juice, Sugar, Canola Oil, Salt, Cilantro, Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
