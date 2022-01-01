Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (33 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 10

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 70mg 2.92%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.67% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 100Number of International Units 2%

Vitamin C 3.6mg 6%