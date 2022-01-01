Tabasco Medium Salsa Perspective: front
Tabasco Medium Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0001121000132
Product Details

Prepared with vegetables at their peak of freshness, this premium salsa is spiced with the world's premium pepper sauce brand, Tabasco®. The flavor is so astoundingly good, you'll want to enjoy it by the spoonful!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg2.92%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Onion, Sweet Red Pepper, Sweet Yellow Pepper, Louisiana Cane Vinegar, Jalapeno Pepper, Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt), Garlic, Lime Juice, Sugar, Canola Oil, Salt, Cilantro, Spices

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
