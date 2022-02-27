Tabasco® Original BBQ Sauce Perspective: front
Tabasco® Original BBQ Sauce Perspective: right
Tabasco® Original BBQ Sauce

18 ozUPC: 0001121000803
Product Details

TABASCO® Original BBQ Sauce is a hot take on the All-American BBQ sauce with a signature kick from TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A rich blend of seasoning with a hint of sweetness balances the acidity from vinegar and tomatoes. It’ll be your new go-to sauce for whatever you’ve got on the grill.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Water , Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Red Pepper , Salt ) , Tomato Paste , Distilled Vinegar , Food Starch-modified , Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Pineapple Concentrate , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) , Caramel ( Color ) , Natural Smoke Flavor , Black Pepper , Paprika Powder , Garlic Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible