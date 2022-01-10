Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Original Flavor Pepper Sauce
12 fl ozUPC: 0001121000003
The hot sauce that started it all. Our classic pepper sauce is beloved all over the world and sold in over 195 countries and territories. Endlessly versatile, enhance the flavor of any food with a dash of our signature sauce. Our slow, artisanal process is carefully managed from seed to sauce on Avery Island, Louisiana.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
