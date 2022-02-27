Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce

5 ozUPC: 0001121000879
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our hottest sauce yet: TABASCO® Scorpion Pepper Sauce. Culled from the flames of flavor, this fiery sauce features a dynamic mix of scorpion peppers, guava, and pineapple — all blended with a splash of TABASCO®. While typical red peppers used to make Original Red sauce fall between 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville Units, one scorpion pepper can pack a potent punch of roughly 2 million. Nearly 20 times hotter than our Original Red, TABASCO® Scorpion Pepper Sauce is not for the faint of heart. Flavor responsibly.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
scorpion pepper, distilled vinegar, sugar, guava puree, pineapple, salt, guava powder, pineapple powder, TABASCO® brand Pepper Sauce (distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More