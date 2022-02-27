Tabasco Scorpion Pepper Sauce
Product Details
Our hottest sauce yet: TABASCO® Scorpion Pepper Sauce. Culled from the flames of flavor, this fiery sauce features a dynamic mix of scorpion peppers, guava, and pineapple — all blended with a splash of TABASCO®. While typical red peppers used to make Original Red sauce fall between 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville Units, one scorpion pepper can pack a potent punch of roughly 2 million. Nearly 20 times hotter than our Original Red, TABASCO® Scorpion Pepper Sauce is not for the faint of heart. Flavor responsibly.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
scorpion pepper, distilled vinegar, sugar, guava puree, pineapple, salt, guava powder, pineapple powder, TABASCO® brand Pepper Sauce (distilled vinegar, red pepper, salt).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
