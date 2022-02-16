Hover to Zoom
Tabasco Smoked Red Jalapenos Chipotle Pepper Hot Sauce
5 ozUPC: 0001121000770
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
This rich, full-bodied sauce is made from smoking vine-ripened, red jalapeño peppers over a smoldering pecan wood fire.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chipotle Pepper, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Tabasco Brand Pepper Pulp (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
