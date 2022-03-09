Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce
Product Details
Our mildest sauce, TABASCO® brand SWEET & Spicy Pepper Sauce adds Asian-style flavor to food. Use it as a glaze when grilling meats, as a traditional “splash on” condiment, as an ingredient in salad dressings, and for basting chicken, pork or shrimp. Its sweet heat also makes a great dip for vegetables, spring rolls and chicken fingers.
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Red Pepper, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Pear Concentrate, Garlic, Onion, Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt), Ginger, Salt, Xanthan Gum and Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
