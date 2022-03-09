Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce Perspective: front
Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce Perspective: back
Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce Perspective: left
Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce Perspective: right
Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0001121000660
Product Details

Our mildest sauce, TABASCO® brand SWEET & Spicy Pepper Sauce adds Asian-style flavor to food. Use it as a glaze when grilling meats, as a traditional “splash on” condiment, as an ingredient in salad dressings, and for basting chicken, pork or shrimp. Its sweet heat also makes a great dip for vegetables, spring rolls and chicken fingers.

  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Red Pepper, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Pear Concentrate, Garlic, Onion, Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt), Ginger, Salt, Xanthan Gum and Spices

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible