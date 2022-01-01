Tabatchnick Black Bean Soup
Product Details
Tabatchnick Black Bean Soup is an excellent source of potassium, fiber and protein with simple, wholesome ingredients and the perfect blend of seasoning and spices.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Beans Black , Tomatoes ( Tomatoes Diced , Tomatoes Juice ) , Onions , Peppers Bell Green , Tomatoes Paste , Canola Oil , Lemons Juice Concentrate , Mirepoix ( Carrots , Celery , Onions , Salt , Sugar , Food Starch Modified , Flavors Natural ) , Salt , Peppers Bell Red , Onions Dried , Spices , Peppers Chili Dried , Garlic Dried , Peppers Jalapenos Dehydrated , Peppers Chili Powder , Cilantro
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More