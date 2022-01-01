Tabatchnick Black Bean Soup Perspective: front
Tabatchnick Black Bean Soup

15 ozUPC: 0007126229006
Product Details

Tabatchnick Black Bean Soup is an excellent source of potassium, fiber and protein with simple, wholesome ingredients and the perfect blend of seasoning and spices.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate39g13%
Dietary Fiber9g36%
Sugar2g
Protein13g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Beans Black , Tomatoes ( Tomatoes Diced , Tomatoes Juice ) , Onions , Peppers Bell Green , Tomatoes Paste , Canola Oil , Lemons Juice Concentrate , Mirepoix ( Carrots , Celery , Onions , Salt , Sugar , Food Starch Modified , Flavors Natural ) , Salt , Peppers Bell Red , Onions Dried , Spices , Peppers Chili Dried , Garlic Dried , Peppers Jalapenos Dehydrated , Peppers Chili Powder , Cilantro

Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
