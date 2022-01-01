Nutrition Facts

2.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 230

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2.5g 4% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 420mg 18%

Total Carbohydrate 39g 13% Dietary Fiber 9g 36% Sugar 2g

Protein 13g