Tabatchnick Classic Wholesome Chicken Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0007126204187
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium840mg36.52%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Chicken Broth Concentrate (Chicken Broth [Chicken, Water], Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Salt, Onion Powder, Cooked Vegetables [Carrot, Celery, and Onion], Potato Flour, Flavor, Turmeric, Corn Oil and Canola Oil), Salt and Evaporated Cane Juice
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
