Tabatchnick Old Fashioned Potato Soup
15 ozUPC: 0007126229480
Tabatchnick Old Fashioned Potato Soup:
- This is a wholesome soup made only with the finest of natural ingredients
- Only pure and natural artesian well water is used as the base
- Never add any preservatives, artificial ingredients, or MSG
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (213 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A1500Number of International Units30%
Vitamin C15mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Potato Flakes, Celery, Salt, Canola/Soybean Oil, Parsley, Mirepoix (Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions], Soybean Oil, Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor), Spices, Xanthan Gum and Turmeric Extractive
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
