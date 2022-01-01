Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Chocolate Eclair Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Chocolate Eclair Pie Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Chocolate Eclair Pie

4 inUPC: 0001123307708
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pie (114 g)
Amount per serving
Calories430
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium400mg16.67%
Total Carbohydrate56g18.67%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar23g
Protein4g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean), Sugar, Food Starch-modified, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Nonfat Milk, Dairy Whey, Dextrose, Salt, Corn Starch, Cocoa, Corn Syrup, Invert Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, and Sodium Propionate (Preservatives), Natural & Artificial Flavors, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulfate, Agar, Guar Gum, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Mono- & Diglycerides, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Glucono Delta-lactone, Sodium Stearyl Lactate, Sodium Alginate, Citric Acid, Wheat Starch, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More