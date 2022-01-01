Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean), Sugar, Food Starch-modified, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Nonfat Milk, Dairy Whey, Dextrose, Salt, Corn Starch, Cocoa, Corn Syrup, Invert Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, and Sodium Propionate (Preservatives), Natural & Artificial Flavors, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulfate, Agar, Guar Gum, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Mono- & Diglycerides, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Glucono Delta-lactone, Sodium Stearyl Lactate, Sodium Alginate, Citric Acid, Wheat Starch, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More