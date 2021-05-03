Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Pecan Pie Perspective: front
Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Pecan Pie Perspective: back
Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Pecan Pie Perspective: left
Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Pecan Pie Perspective: top
Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Pecan Pie Perspective: bottom
Table Talk Old Fashioned Baked Pecan Pie

4 inUPC: 0001123307722
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pie (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g25.64%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate50g18.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar23g
Protein4g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium24mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Whole Eggs, Pecans, Modified Tapioca Starch, Butter (Cream, Water, Salt), Dextrose, Whole Wheat/Graham Flour, Molasses, Honey, Baking Soda, Salt, L-cysteine, Enzymes, Tapioca Dextrin, Dairy Whey, Preservatives (Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Maltodextrin, Nonfat Milk, Brown Rice Syrup, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

