Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Whole Eggs, Pecans, Modified Tapioca Starch, Butter (Cream, Water, Salt), Dextrose, Whole Wheat/Graham Flour, Molasses, Honey, Baking Soda, Salt, L-cysteine, Enzymes, Tapioca Dextrin, Dairy Whey, Preservatives (Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Maltodextrin, Nonfat Milk, Brown Rice Syrup, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.