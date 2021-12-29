Taco Bell Fire Sauce is a handy addition to your kitchen pantry. Use it when you want to add heat to your foods. This Taco Bell sauce is based on the recipe used at the restaurants, which lets you enjoy your favorite flavor at home. Use it as a secret ingredient in your cooking, or keep it on the dining room table as a condiment. It goes well with Mexican food, but you can also put it on steaks, fish, pork and more. At zero calories per serving, this food is easy to fit into your diet plan. It's also low in sodium and fat and free of cholesterol.

