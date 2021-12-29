Taco Bell Fire Sauce Perspective: front
Taco Bell Fire Sauce Perspective: left
Taco Bell Fire Sauce Perspective: right
Taco Bell Fire Sauce

7.5 ozUPC: 0002100004690
Taco Bell Fire Sauce is a handy addition to your kitchen pantry. Use it when you want to add heat to your foods. This Taco Bell sauce is based on the recipe used at the restaurants, which lets you enjoy your favorite flavor at home. Use it as a secret ingredient in your cooking, or keep it on the dining room table as a condiment. It goes well with Mexican food, but you can also put it on steaks, fish, pork and more. At zero calories per serving, this food is easy to fit into your diet plan. It's also low in sodium and fat and free of cholesterol.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Jalapeno Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Red Jalapeno Pepper Puree, Chili Pepper, Onions, Modified Food Starch, Spices, Dried Onions, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum, Dextrose, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Acetic Acid, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

