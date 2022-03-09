Ingredients

Whey, Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese, (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Milk Protein Concentrate, Jalapeno Peppers, Maltodextrin, Tomatoes, Sodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Whey Protein Concentrate, Tomato Juice, Milk, Vinegar, Salt, Lactic Acid, Sodium Alginate, Sorbic Acid as A Preservative, Dried Onions, Milkfat, Oleoresin Paprika (Color), Spice, Cheese Culture, Enzymes, Dried Garlic, Annatto (Color), Natural Flavor, Dried Chili Peppers.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

