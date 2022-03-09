Taco Bell Medium Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Taco Bell Medium Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Taco Bell Medium Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Taco Bell Medium Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Taco Bell Medium Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip

15 ozUPC: 0002100002448
Purchase Options

Product Details

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Medium:

  • Cheese dip
  • 90 Calories per 2 tbsp

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whey, Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese, (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Milk Protein Concentrate, Jalapeno Peppers, Maltodextrin, Tomatoes, Sodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of Whey Protein Concentrate, Tomato Juice, Milk, Vinegar, Salt, Lactic Acid, Sodium Alginate, Sorbic Acid as A Preservative, Dried Onions, Milkfat, Oleoresin Paprika (Color), Spice, Cheese Culture, Enzymes, Dried Garlic, Annatto (Color), Natural Flavor, Dried Chili Peppers.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More