Taco Bell Mild Sauce
7.5 ozUPC: 0002100004720
Product Details
Taco Bell Mild Sauce 7.5 oz Bottle
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Chili Pepper, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Datem, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
