Taco Bell Original Refried Beans
16 ozUPC: 0002100004704
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium620mg26%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cooked Pinto Beans , Water , Contains Less Than 2% Of , Salt , Soybean Oil , Dried Pink Beans , Natural Flavor , Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More