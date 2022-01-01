Make the perfect slush drinks, margaritas, daiquiris, smoothies and much more with the Taco Tuesday Frozen Beverage Station! It features two shaving settings that produce coarse or fine ice textures. While the ice is being shaved, the mixing paddle simultaneously stirs the frozen beverage. Make every Fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

CORD STORAGE: Cord storage in bottom of unit allows for tidy storage

LARGE CAPACITY: 40-oz. capacity pitcher is great for making slush drinks, snow cones, margaritas, daiquiris and more - perfect for any Fiesta!

SIMULTANEOUS MIXING: While the ice is being shaved, the mixing paddle simultaneously stirs the frozen beverage for consistent results

STAINLESS STEEL BLADES: The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delicious, fluffy snow-like ice

STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results

TWO SHAVE SETTINGS: Features two shave settings that produce either snow or slush ice texture (coarse or fine), allowing you to be creative depending on the recipe!