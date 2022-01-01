Using standard ice cubes, shave, blend, and shave-pulse your way to perfectly made margaritas, daiquiris or smoothies, every time with the Taco Tuesday Margarita & Slush Maker! Equipped with a generously-sized 56-ounce glass pitcher with liquid measurements on the side, this unit works wonderfully for small groups and parties. Make every Fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

3 BLEND OPTIONS: Control panel features three blending options - Shave, Blend and Shave-Blend, allowing you to be creative depending on your recipe

CORD STORAGE: Cord storage in bottom of unit allows for tidy storage?

LARGE CAPACITY: 56-oz. capacity is great for making margaritas, slush drinks, daiquiris and more - perfect for any Fiesta!

LARGE PITCHER: Ice dispenses automatically into the large, durable 56-oz. pitcher that easily detaches from the base for easy serving and clean up?

PITCHER MARKINGS: Pitcher is etched with liquid markings to easily measure and portion your beverage

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful motor helps the stainless steel blades shave and blend ice perfectly, no large chunks like regular blenders can leave behind

SIMPLE TO USE: Simply fill the chamber with regular sized ice cubes, add your favorite liquor, drink mix or fruit to the pitcher, set the pitcher in place and start blending!

WATER RESERVOIR TANK: The tank collects melted ice to prevent your drink from being too watered down