Taco Tuesday Margarita & Slush Maker
1 ctUPC: 0008267700202
Purchase Options
Product Details
Using standard ice cubes, shave, blend, and shave-pulse your way to perfectly made margaritas, daiquiris or smoothies, every time with the Taco Tuesday Margarita & Slush Maker! Equipped with a generously-sized 56-ounce glass pitcher with liquid measurements on the side, this unit works wonderfully for small groups and parties. Make every Fiesta a Taco Tuesday!
- 3 BLEND OPTIONS: Control panel features three blending options - Shave, Blend and Shave-Blend, allowing you to be creative depending on your recipe
- CORD STORAGE: Cord storage in bottom of unit allows for tidy storage?
- LARGE CAPACITY: 56-oz. capacity is great for making margaritas, slush drinks, daiquiris and more - perfect for any Fiesta!
- LARGE PITCHER: Ice dispenses automatically into the large, durable 56-oz. pitcher that easily detaches from the base for easy serving and clean up?
- PITCHER MARKINGS: Pitcher is etched with liquid markings to easily measure and portion your beverage
- POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful motor helps the stainless steel blades shave and blend ice perfectly, no large chunks like regular blenders can leave behind
- SIMPLE TO USE: Simply fill the chamber with regular sized ice cubes, add your favorite liquor, drink mix or fruit to the pitcher, set the pitcher in place and start blending!
- WATER RESERVOIR TANK: The tank collects melted ice to prevent your drink from being too watered down