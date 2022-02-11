Cook delicious fluffy rice and steam your favorite foods with the Taco Tuesday 6 Cup Rice Cooker! Perfect for any Fiesta, this rice cooker makes up to 6 cups (3 cups uncooked) of any type of rice – white, brown, long grain & more – and steam your favorite veggies, soups, pastas in minutes! Using the rice cooker is simple – the one-touch operation allows you to cook with just a touch and the Warm Mode will keep your food warm and ready to serve! It includes an easy to clean removable cooking pot, a rice measuring cup and spatula for easy serving!

6 CUP CAPACITY: Cooks up to 16 cups (8 cups uncooked) of fluffy rice for any Fiesta! Perfect for all types of rice – white, healthy brown, Mexican, long grain, wild rice, & more!

FOOD STEAMER: Rice cooker can also be used to steam your favorite foods such as vegetables, soups, pasta, stews, oatmeal, fish & more!

ONE TOUCH OPERATION: With just a touch of a button, you can cook rice and make delicious sides for the family! Simply push down to start cooking and the automatic Keep Warm function will keep your food warm and ready to serve

GLASS LID & COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: The tempered glass lid lets you monitor the cooking cycle while the cool-touch handles allows for safe handling

EASY TO CLEAN: The non-stick, removable aluminum inner pot easily wipes clean for a quick and convenient clean up

ACCESSORIES: Includes an easy-to-read rice measuring cup and a serving spatula for easy serving

COMPACT UNIT: Small and portable, this rice cooker is perfect for apartments, small kitchens, dorms, or even campers/RVs!