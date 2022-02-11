The Taco Tuesday Salsa & Guacamole Chopper minces, dices, chops, blends, and purees fresh ingredients evenly in the 16 oz. (2 cup) chopper bowl for perfect results every time! With 1400 powerful watts, this chopper features two large pulse buttons for ultimate control and consistent results! Make every Fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

2-CUP CAPACITY: 16 oz. capacity is perfect for making salsa, guacamole, dips, sauces, hummus & more for the ultimate Fiesta!

EASY TO USE & ASSEMBLE: No difficult twisting or locking, just place the cover onto the bowl and position the motor unit on the bowl, making sure it's locked and chopper is ready to be used

PULSE TECHNOLOGY: Features two large pulse buttons for ultimate control & consistent results

STAINLESS STEEL BLADES: 2-speed chopper is equipped with durable stainless steel blades, allowing you to handle the toughest ingredients

TWO SPEEDS: Two-speed operation offers more flexibility, depending on what you're chopping

VERSATILE: Effortlessly mince, chop, grind & blend your favorite ingredients such as cilantro, tomatoes, onions, garlic, peppers, nuts & more