The Taco Tuesday Taco Kit is the best way to host a Fiesta! This kit includes a Tortilla Warmer, 3-piece salsa bowls, 4-set taco shell holders and a mortar & pestle. Clean up is a breeze as each piece is dishwasher safe. Make every Fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

Includes: Tortilla Warmer, 3-Piece Salsa Bowls, 4-Set Taco Shell Holders, Mortar & Pestle

Taco Holders: Four piece stainless steel set holds 3 tacos each, allowing you to fit more into your tacos while standing upright. Trays are dishwasher safe

Tortilla Warmer: Holds 8 inches of tortillas, pitas, flat breads, pancakes, waffles & more – keeping them warm and ready to serve. Made of durable, dishwasher safe plastic for easy clean up

Salsa Bowls: Three piece plastic salsa bowl set in red, yellow and green hold approximately 1 cup in each bowl and are perfect for serving salsa, guacamole, condiments, dipping sauces & more. Made of durable, dishwasher safe plastic

Mortar & Pestle: 4-inch set is perfect for crushing avocados, cilantro, garlic, spices & more for salsas, guacamole, hummus & more. Ergonomic pestle makes grinding easy and is made of durable, dishwasher safe plastic