Gredients: Corn Flour (Processed With Lime), Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean and/or Canola Oils), Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soybean Protein, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Hydrolyzed Yeast, Soybean Oil, Onion Powder, Blue 1 Lake, Sodium Bicarbonate, Chili Pepper (Chile), Pepper (Chile), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Janylate, TBHQ (Antioxidant)].

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.