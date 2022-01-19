Takis Blue Heat Hot Chili Pepper & Lime Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Takis Blue Heat Hot Chili Pepper & Lime Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Takis Blue Heat Hot Chili Pepper & Lime Tortilla Chips

9.9 ozUPC: 0075752803747
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Level Up your snacking with this bright blue bite! An intense flavor combination of Lime and Chili Peppers these rolled tortilla chips are sure to bring on the heat!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium173mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gredients: Corn Flour (Processed With Lime), Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean and/or Canola Oils), Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soybean Protein, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Hydrolyzed Yeast, Soybean Oil, Onion Powder, Blue 1 Lake, Sodium Bicarbonate, Chili Pepper (Chile), Pepper (Chile), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Janylate, TBHQ (Antioxidant)].

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
