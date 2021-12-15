Takis Fuego Fiesta Size Chips Perspective: front
Takis Fuego Fiesta Size Chips Perspective: back
Takis Fuego Fiesta Size Chips

20 ozUPC: 0075752802975
Product Details

Takis Fuego Chips are the taste of fire. A bite of lava. Like firewalking with your tongue. Containing an intense flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime, Fuego rolled tortilla chips are rated "Extreme." Are they meant for you? Are You Takis Enough?

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1ounce (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium1mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Masa Flour (Processed With Lime), Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean and/or Canola Oil and/or Rice Bran Oil), Seasoning [Salt, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Baking Soda, Soybean Oil, Chili Pepper (Chile), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, TBHQ (Antioxidant)]

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.