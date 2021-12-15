Takis Fuego Fiesta Size Chips
Product Details
Takis Fuego Chips are the taste of fire. A bite of lava. Like firewalking with your tongue. Containing an intense flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime, Fuego rolled tortilla chips are rated "Extreme." Are they meant for you? Are You Takis Enough?
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Masa Flour (Processed With Lime), Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean and/or Canola Oil and/or Rice Bran Oil), Seasoning [Salt, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Baking Soda, Soybean Oil, Chili Pepper (Chile), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, TBHQ (Antioxidant)]
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
