Takis® Fuego® Hot Chili Pepper & Lime Wavy Potato Chips

8.0 ozUPC: 0075752804538
Product Details

This is a Hot Chili Pepper and Lime Wavy chip that boasts a bold, intense flavor that takes snacking to the next level!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium438mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potato, Vegetable Oil (Canola and Palm Oil), Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Salt, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Modified Corn Starch, Acetic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Onion Powder, Silicon Dioxide, Carmine Lake, Red 40 Lake, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Paprika Extract, Yellow 6 Lake, Mono and Diglycerides].

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

