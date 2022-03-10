Takis Mini Fuego Chips Bite Size Single Packs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Takis Mini Fuego Chips Bite Size Single Packs

25 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0075752800911
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Takis Fuego Chips are the taste of fire. A bite of lava. Like firewalking with your tongue. Containing an intense flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime, Fuego rolled tortilla chips are rated "Extreme."

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium1mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Masa Flour (Processed With Lime), Vegetable Oil (Palm and/or Soybean and/or Canola Oil and/or Rice Bran Oil), Seasoning [Salt, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Baking Soda, Soybean Oil, Chili Pepper (Chile), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, TBHQ (Antioxidant)]

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More