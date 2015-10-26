Talenti® Vegan Roman Raspberry Sorbetto Non-Dairy Ice Cream Alternative
Product Details
Looking for a delicious non-dairy ice cream alternative? Try Talenti Roman Raspberry Dairy-Free Sorbetto. Each pint of Talenti Roman Raspberry Sorbetto is crafted with 97 raspberries for the ultimate raspberry treat. This sorbetto is simple yet delicious and perfect for when you're looking for the balance of both sweet and tart. It’s a clear winner if you’re in need of a dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative, though we think it’s perfect for everyone. At Talenti, we believe that only the best process and ingredients result in delicious gelato and sorbetto. That’s why we source the highest-quality ingredients from all around the world. Then, we package our products in clear, BPA-free jars that can be recycled and reused any way you like.
- Talenti Roman Raspberry Dairy-Free Sorbetto is made with 97 raspberries. So many raspberries, such great flavor
- Starting Jan 1, 2020, Talenti Gelato and Sorbetto Jars have been made with 100% Recycled Plastic
- Our Roman Raspberry Sorbetto is made with only 6 ingredients. It's a simple and delicious non dairy ice cream alternative
- We add a hint of lemon juice to our Roman Raspberry sorbetto to bring out the brightness of our raspberries for a perfect balance of sweet and tart
- Talenti Roman Raspberry Sorbetto is vegan, gluten free and does not use high fructose corn syrup
- Talenti Sorbettos are gluten-free, non-GMO project certified, and kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raspberries, Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Lemon Juice, Carob Bean Gum
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More