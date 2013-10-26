It's time to Tampax and live your life without limits. Get incredible all day comfort and protection for up to eight hours with Tampax Pearl tampons. Tampax Pearl tampons are designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Regular/Super Absorbency provides protection you can feel good about. Plus, inserting the tampon is made easy thanks to the applicator's Anti-Slip Grip, while Tampax FormFit protection lets it gently expand to your individual shape.



Ready to ditch the leaks? Get amazing protection with Tampax.

FormFit gently expands to your individual shape

Free of perfume, latex* BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching, with a core free of dyes**

Clinically tested gentle on skin and designed with your body in mind

Includes:

18 Regular Absorbency Tampons

16 Super Absorbency Tampons

*Natural rubber latex

**Braid has skin-friendly pigments