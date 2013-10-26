It's time to Tampax and live your life without limits. Get incredible all day comfort and protection for up to eight hours with Tampax Pearl tampons. Choose from five different absorbencies to match your changing flow. Got leaks? Go up an absorbency. Uncomfortable to remove? Go down an absorbency. Designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Light/Regular/Super Absorbency provides protection you can feel good about. Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching. Plus, inserting the tampon is made easy thanks to the applicator's Anti-Slip Grip, while Tampax FormFit protection lets it gently expand to your individual shape.



FREE OF PERFUME, FREE OF ELEMENTAL CHLORINE BLEACHING, TAMPON FREE OF DYES, CLINICALLY TESTED GENTLE TO SKIN

Your flow is different everyday. Your tampon should be, too

LeakGuard Braid helps stop leaks before they happen

Anti-Slip Grip on applicator makes the tampons easy to insert

Gently expands to your individual shape thanks to Tampax FormFit protection

Free of perfume and chlorine bleaching with a core free of dyes* (*Braid has skin-friendly pigments)

Tampax Pearl Light/Regular/Super Absorbency tampons are clinically tested** to be gentle on skin, and designed with your body in mind (**Clinical data on file)