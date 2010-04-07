Get protection and comfort every time! Only Tampax has a unique LeakGuard Braid that helps stop leaks by channeling them back into the core, giving you ultimate protection even on your heaviest days. The Smooth Removal Layer gives you amazing comfort, even on your lightest days. Insertion of the tampon is always easy and comfortable with the smooth Pearl applicator. FormFit protection helps close the gaps that can cause leaks, giving you up to 8 hours of protection. Tampax Pearl tampons come in a variety of absorbencies so you're protected from your light days to your heavy days. Feel confident with Tampax Pearl, knowing that you get protection and comfort all day.

LeakGuard Braid helps stop leaks before they happen

Smooth Removal Layer gives you amazing comfort, even on your lighter days

Smooth, rounded-tip applicator and Anti-Slip Grip for comfortable insertion

Tampax Pearl tampons give you up to 8 hours of comfortable, leak-free protection

FormFit protection gently expands to fit your unique shape

Easy-open wrapper that's water-resistant for durability no matter where you take it

Contains 4 packs of 50 tampons