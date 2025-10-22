Hover to Zoom
Tampax Pearl Super Absorbency Unscented Tampons Jumbo Pack
50 ctUPC: 0007301000922
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
It's time to Tampax and live your life without limits. Get incredible all day comfort and protection for up to eight hours with Tampax Pearl tampons. Tampax tampons are designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Super Absorbency provides protection you can feel good about. Plus, inserting the tampon is made easy thanks to the applicator's Anti-Slip Grip, while Tampax FormFit protection lets it gently expand to your individual shape.
Ready to ditch the leaks? Get amazing protection with Tampax.
- All day* comfort and protection
- Free of dyes, perfume, latex,** BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
- Clinically tested to be gentle on skin
- FSA and HSA Eligible
*Up to eight hours
**Natural rubber latex