It's time to Tampax and live your life without limits. Get incredible all day comfort and protection for up to eight hours with Tampax Pearl tampons. Choose from five different absorbencies to match your changing flow. Got leaks? Go up an absorbency. Uncomfortable to remove? Go down an absorbency. Designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Super Plus Absorbency provides protection you can feel good about. Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching. Plus, inserting the tampon is made easy thanks to the applicator's Anti-Slip Grip, while Tampax FormFit protection lets it gently expand to your individual shape.



*natural rubber latex

**based on 2020 survey

FREE OF PERFUME, FREE OF ELEMENTAL CHLORINE BLEACHING, TAMPON FREE OF DYES, CLINICALLY TESTED GENTLE TO SKIN