Full-size protection that fits in your pocket! You’ll love the better design and protection of Tampax Pocket Pearl tampons. Only Tampax has a unique LeakGuard Braid that helps stop leaks by channeling them back into the core, giving you ultimate protection, even on your heaviest days. The Smooth Removal Layer gives you amazing comfort, even on your lightest days. Tampax Pocket Pearl compact tampons have extendable applicators and give you the same Pearl protection you trust in a more discreet form. Its breakthrough wrapper features an easy-open tab to ensure discretion. For discreet protection you can trust, try Tampax Pocket Pearl compact tampons.