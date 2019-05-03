Hover to Zoom
Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons
14 ctUPC: 0007301071318
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Pocket Radiant compact tampons - experience the same incredible protection of Tampax Radiant tampons in a compact extendable applicator. Designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen. For protection you can feel good about. Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching. Thanks to their smooth applicator with Anti-Slip Grip, they are specifically designed to make inserting the tampon incredibly comfortable. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more** ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are.
- Clinically tested gentle to skin
- Tampax Pocket Radiant compact tampons provide up to 100% leak and odor-free period protection
- Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
- Same incredible protection of Tampax Radiant tampons in a compact extendable applicator
- LeakGuard Braid helps stop leaks before they happen
- CleanSeal Wrapper for more* ease, more clean, and more hygiene
- Smooth applicator with Anti-Slip Grip for incredibly comfortable tampon insertion
- FSA and HSA Eligible
*natural rubber latex
**vs. Tampax Pearl