Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons
Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons
Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons
Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons
Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons
Tampax Pocket Radiant Super Absorbency Unscented Compact Tampons

14 ctUPC: 0007301071318
It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Pocket Radiant compact tampons - experience the same incredible protection of Tampax Radiant tampons in a compact extendable applicator. Designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen. For protection you can feel good about. Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching. Thanks to their smooth applicator with Anti-Slip Grip, they are specifically designed to make inserting the tampon incredibly comfortable. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more** ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are.

  • Clinically tested gentle to skin
  • Tampax Pocket Radiant compact tampons provide up to 100% leak and odor-free period protection
  • Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
  • Same incredible protection of Tampax Radiant tampons in a compact extendable applicator
  • LeakGuard Braid helps stop leaks before they happen
  • CleanSeal Wrapper for more* ease, more clean, and more hygiene
  • Smooth applicator with Anti-Slip Grip for incredibly comfortable tampon insertion
  • FSA and HSA Eligible

*natural rubber latex
**vs. Tampax Pearl