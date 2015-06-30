Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Tampax Radiant Light Absorbency Unscented Tampons
14 ctUPC: 0007301071511
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Radiant tampons designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen. For protection you can feel good about. Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching. Thanks to their Textured Grip, they are specifically designed for incredibly comfortable tampon insertion. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more** ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are. Don't settle for less when you can get more.
- Tampax Radiant tampons provide up to 100% leak and odor-free protection
- Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
- LeakGuard Braid helps stop leaks before they happen
- CleanSeal Wrapper for more** ease, more clean, and more hygiene
- Textured Grip designed for incredibly comfortable insertion
- Your flow is different every day. Your tampon should be, too
- FSA and HSA Eligible
*natural rubber latex
**vs. Tampax Pearl