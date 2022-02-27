When it comes to your tampon, don't settle for basic. Tampax Radiant Tampons provide up to 100% leak and odor-free protection. With their Textured Grip, Tampax Radiant Tampons make insertion comfortable, while the LeakGuard Braid helps stop leaks before they happen. The CleanSeal Wrapper makes them easy to dispose of, no matter where you are.

Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching

CleanSeal Wrapper for more* ease, more clean, and more hygiene

FSA and HSA Eligible

*Natural rubber latex

**Versus Tampax Pearl