Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Tampax Radiant Regular & Super Absorbency Unscented Tampons
28 ctUPC: 0007301071297
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Radiant tampons designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen, for protection you can feel good about. Thanks to their Textured Grip, they are specifically designed for incredibly easy, comfortable tampon insertion. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more* ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are. Don't settle for less when you can get more.
- Free of dyes, perfume, latex**, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
- Clinically tested to be gentle on skin
- CleanSeal wrapper for quick and easy disposal
- Up to eight hours of outstanding protection
Includes:
- 16 Regular Absorbency Tampons
- 12 Super Absorbency Tampons
*Versus Tampax Pearl
**Natural rubber latex