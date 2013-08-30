It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Radiant tampons designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen, for protection you can feel good about. Thanks to their Textured Grip, they are specifically designed for incredibly easy, comfortable tampon insertion. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more* ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are. Don't settle for less when you can get more.

Free of dyes, perfume, latex**, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching

Clinically tested to be gentle on skin

CleanSeal wrapper for quick and easy disposal

Up to eight hours of outstanding protection

Includes:

16 Regular Absorbency Tampons

12 Super Absorbency Tampons

*Versus Tampax Pearl

**Natural rubber latex